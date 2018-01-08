NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - A 26-year-old Kent City woman is missing, and police believe she is hiding from arrest.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, Nicole Lynn Feirick is missing. She has several warrants for her arrest and may be hiding from authorities.

She reportedly has connections in Newaygo and Grant.

If anyone knows were Feirick, they are asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

