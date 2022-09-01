Suspect in Kent Co. child abuse case arrested in Indiana

49-year-old William Williams was at large for several days. He has been charged with first degree child abuse.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in connection to a Kent County child abuse investigation was arrested in Indiana Thursday morning, according to police.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old William Williams was arrested on a first degree child abuse charge. He is being held at the Grant County Jail in Indiana and will be extradited to Kent County.

Earlier this week, police say an investigation was launched into a child abuse case when a local hospital flagged a 13-year-old girl suffering from severe malnourishment and physical injuries.

Child Protective Services (CPS) claim the abuse happened at a home in the 100 block of Fontana Street SE. Court documents filed in the case claim the girl's guardian and her boyfriend would both tie the girl to her bed each night with ratchet straps to prevent her from getting out of bed.

The girl's guardian, 50-year-old Wilma Edwards, is facing a child abuse charge and is in police custody.

Williams, who is Edwards' boyfriend, was at large for several days before his arrest.

CPS now has two other children that were found at the home in their custody. Authorities say the 13-year-old girl remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

