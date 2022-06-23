5 cars stolen from Kent Co. dealership, police say

One of the vehicles was used in the breaking and entering at the Skymint dispensary in Muskegon County. The other four vehicles were found in Kent County.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say five vehicles were stolen overnight Wednesday from one car dealership in Kent County.

Police learned of the thefts when a vehicle was found unoccupied and running in the Northview High School parking lot around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies saw that the vehicle was from a dealership, and when police checked the dealership, saw a broken window.

It was determined that five vehicles were taken from the dealership.

The remaining vehicles were recovered around Kent County. One was found in the 3000 block of Creek Drive SE in Kentwood and two were found in the 2400 block of Normandy Drive SE in Grand Rapids.

The last vehicle was recovered Wednesday in connection to a breaking and entering in Muskegon County at the Skymint cannabis dispensary. The suspects in the vehicle led police on a pursuit into Ottawa County.

Police say at least three people were involved in the breaking and entering. One was taken into custody Wednesday, while two others remain at large.

Kent County police say investigations into these thefts are ongoing. The stolen vehicles are often used to commit crimes, according to police.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding car dealerships and car repair shop owners to lock their facilities and keep any spare keys out of sight overnight.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact Kent County police at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.