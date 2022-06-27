3 teens arrested in connection to Kent Co. car thefts

Two of the suspects are from Plainfield Township, and the third suspect is from Grand Rapids.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three 17-year-old boys were arrested over the weekend in connection to car thefts in Kent County.

Two of the suspects are from Plainfield Township, and the third suspect is from Grand Rapids.

The thefts happened overnight June 22 when five vehicles were stolen from a Kent County car dealership. One of the stolen vehicles was found running and unoccupied in the Northview High School parking lot. Three other vehicles were found abandoned around Kent County.

The final vehicle was used in a breaking and entering at Skymint Cannabis Dispensary in Muskegon. The suspects in the breaking and entering led police on a car chase into Ottawa County.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after the pursuit, while two others remained at large.

It is unclear if the suspects taken into custody this weekend are the same suspects from the breaking and entering.

Investigators say these updates on the investigation came through an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

