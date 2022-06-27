x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 teens arrested in connection to Kent Co. car thefts

Two of the suspects are from Plainfield Township, and the third suspect is from Grand Rapids.

More Videos

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three 17-year-old boys were arrested over the weekend in connection to car thefts in Kent County.

Two of the suspects are from Plainfield Township, and the third suspect is from Grand Rapids. 

The thefts happened overnight June 22 when five vehicles were stolen from a Kent County car dealership. One of the stolen vehicles was found running and unoccupied in the Northview High School parking lot. Three other vehicles were found abandoned around Kent County.

The final vehicle was used in a breaking and entering at Skymint Cannabis Dispensary in Muskegon. The suspects in the breaking and entering led police on a car chase into Ottawa County. 

RELATED: 'A lot of anger': Kent Co. dealership recovering after several cars stolen from lot

One of the suspects was taken into custody after the pursuit, while two others remained at large.

It is unclear if the suspects taken into custody this weekend are the same suspects from the breaking and entering.

Investigators say these updates on the investigation came through an anonymous tip through Silent Observer. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement