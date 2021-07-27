Kent Co. police investigating breaking and entering at Barracks 616

The suspects had driven a vehicle through the building before entering the store and stealing an undisclosed number of firearms, according to police.

CASCADE, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering at Barracks 616 in Cascade Township.

Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Responding officers saw that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the Barracks 616 building before entering the store and stealing an undisclosed number of firearms, according to police. The suspects then fled the scene. Police say extensive damage was caused to the building in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

