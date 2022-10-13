Walker officer justified in Sept. 9 shooting, police release bodycam footage

Along with the prosecutor's ruling, the Walker Police Department released bodycam video showing the moments that led up to the officer firing his weapon.

WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor ruled Thursday that a Walker police officer was justified in firing his weapon at a suspect during a multi-county chase in September.

Along with the prosecutor's ruling, the Walker Police Department released bodycam video that shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says on Sept. 9, Walker Police officers were attempting to interview the suspect, 36-year-old Robert Gallup, when he ran and pointed a firearm at the officers. The officer then fired his weapon and shot Gallup in the arm.

This led to a multi-county chase after Gallup fled the scene in a vehicle. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and swam across the Grand River, entering Ottawa County. Gallup then stole a U-Haul box truck and hit multiple police cruisers from both Ottawa County and Michigan State Police. Several other vehicles, street signs and mailboxes were also struck.

Thursday, Gallup was arraigned in the 59th District Court on several charges. Those charges include five counts of felonious assault, two counts of fleeing a police officer, 3rd degree, and two counts of malicious destruction of police property. Gallup is also a habitual offender with this being his 4th offense notice.

The court set a bond of $500,000 and Gallup remains at the Kent County Jail.

