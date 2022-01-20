Kent Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect wanted in Plainfield Twp. break-in

According to KSCO's Facebook page, the break-in happened at a fast food restaurant in the 4000 block of Plainfield Township.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying and finding a suspect wanted in the break-in of a Plainfield township business.

Police say the public's help is key to both moving the case forward, and bringing closure to the victim.

Can you help us solve this case? KCSO detectives are trying to identify a suspect in a break-in of a business. This... Posted by Kent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 20, 2022

They are asking anyone with information to either direct message them, or contact the KSCO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Silent Observer.

