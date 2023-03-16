12 arrested in connection to widespread burglaries in Kent Co.

The suspects are between the ages of 16 and 21. It is believed that the group was also involved in burglaries outside of Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Twelve people were arrested in recent weeks in connection to 22 business burglaries across Kent County.

The Metro Pattern Crimes Task Force (MPACT) has been investigating these burglaries since January. Marijuana dispensaries, liquor stores and convenience stores that sold vape pens were primarily targeted.

During the investigation, there were four stolen handguns and 12 stolen cars recovered.

The 12 suspects are between the ages of 16 and 21. It is believed that the group was also involved in burglaries outside of Kent County.

Burglaries were reported in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Walker, Lowell, Cedar Springs, and townships of Solon, Cascade, Gaines, Plainfield and Byron.

Charges filed against the suspects include Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felony Firearms, Breaking and Entering with Intent and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

MPACT is considering issuing charges of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, in several cases.

The widespread burglaries caused thousands in damages and stolen merchandise. Some businesses impacted were broken into multiple times within a month.

Most of the businesses that were broken into had the glass smashed in with a rock. The suspects had crashed a car into the front of the businesses in some cases.

After the burglaries, frustrated business owners told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they were considering increasing safety measures like more security cameras and bars on the windows.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or SilentObserver.org.

