'Drastic spike' in Kent Co. catalytic converter thefts continues in 2022

Investigators were following up Monday on the latest string of thefts, including three taken from a northern Kent County business.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Detectives with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were investigating Monday in the aftermath of the latest string of catalytic converter thefts.

Thieves targeted a northern Kent County business, according to investigators, stealing three of the valuable components Sunday evening.

A spokesman declined to release any additional details, including the name of the business, given the investigation's active status.

2021 saw a dramatic rise in similar activities nationwide.

Kent County, specifically, realized an approximately 815% increase in thefts involving catalytic converters year-over-year, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Filled with rare and consequently valuable metals, the car components often make for an attractive target for would-be thieves.

Law enforcement urges drivers to park their vehicles in well-lit areas or inside garages to ensure they're secure.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of catalytic converters is asked to reach out to investigators with the Kent County Sheriff's Office or provide the information anonymously via Silent Observer.

