GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coronavirus concerns have put all trials and many other matters in Kent County Circuit Court on hold until mid-April, the chief judge announced Monday.

“The court is still open, but all of our hearings, motions, trials, anything that would require somebody to come is going to be put on hold until April 13,’’ Kent County Chief Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock said.

“We decided it would be best to try and limit the exposure here to our staff, to the judges and to people who are required to come to the court,’’ Trusock said.

Judges last week decided to adjourn all civil jury trials and consider delaying criminal trials if the defendant is out on bond. Monday’s decision comes amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.

“We want to take every precaution that we possibly can, so we are not contributing to this disease traveling from person to person,’’ Trusock said.

Kent County's 63rd District Court announced on Sunday it was adjourning all but essential matters. There will be no in-person assistance at the front counter.

Officials with the Grand Rapids Township court said they are going to rely on remote appearances "to the greatest extent possible.''

Officials urge the public to go online to check the status of court operations. District courts in other Kent County jurisdictions may be issuing directives on how they plan to conduct business in response to the current state of emergency.

