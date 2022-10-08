Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away

The family said its F-250 was taken from their Plainfield Township driveway and found in Grandville.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week.

The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday.

The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business in Grandville.

The family said investigators located the stolen truck while responding to a call late Friday evening and had processed the truck for evidence as of Saturday morning.

Surveillance video provided to Melissa Barker by Grandville Trailer and Ivanrest Hardware showed the man abandoning the truck along the side of the road.

He could be seen tossing the keys into a large planter in front of Ivanrest Hardware.

Before investigators recovered the vehicle, the family said they were worried the thief may target them again.

“We were scared. There's three of us girls here, you know until two o'clock in the morning,” Barker said. “We changed the locks to be safe.”

Barker said prior to stealing the truck, they believe the thief went through their daughter's car as well.

She said her daughter later went looking for the man and found him driving the F-250 nearby.

While she tried to pursue the vehicle, Barker said the thief ultimately got away.

13 ON YOUR SIDE contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for additional details, including whether a suspect had been arrested but had not heard back at the time of publication.

