GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Gaines Township man is pleading guilty in the shaking death of his 3-month-old son.

Matthew Doyle, 29, was arrested last November. He was initially charged with first-degree child abuse. He told investigators he shook his baby "side to side" until the child lost consciousness.

The infant was taken to the hospital and found to have injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. Doyle's son ended up dying the day after Doyle was charged.

Now, Doyle is pleading guilty to first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder. He could face life in prison but the plea agreement calls for a minimum term of between 15 and 20 years.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



