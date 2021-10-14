Kent County mom found guilty in daughter's death

The jury deliberated for more than 3 hours Thursday and returned with a guilty verdict.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A jury has found a Kent County mother guilty of first degree murder and first degree child abuse following the death of her 10-month-old daughter.

WATCH: Judge delivers verdict

https://www.facebook.com/13ONYOURSIDE/videos/622835418734759

Tatiana Fusari was found guilty on Thursday in Kent County after three hours of deliberation by jurors.

Investigators claimed Fusari knowingly neglected her 10-month-old daughter, Mary Welch, causing her death.

Fusari's defense attorney claimed Seth Welch was abusing his wife, was controlling, and that he was responsible for killing Mary.

"She [Fusari] was prevented from caring for her child the way she wanted to," Nunzio said. "He threatened to kill her and he would beat her up."

The lawyer for Fusari said he plans to appeal the decision. Fusari is expected to be sentenced November 17.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.