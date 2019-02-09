GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has been elected to the Board of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, which he says will afford him the opportunity to address “common challenges we all face.’’

“I am very humbled to be selected to the board,’’ Becker said. “I look forward to working with my fellow prosecutors from across the state on the common challenges we all face, and to adding a voice from West Michigan.’’

Common issues include the opioid crises, the need for mental health services and crimes rooted in substance abuse.

“So many of them are driven by people with addiction,’’ Becker said. “They may steal alcohol to go sell; maybe TVs to go sell because they’re trying to fund their addiction,’’ Becker said. “They trade, they sell it, they do whatever.’’

Offenders with both mental health issues and substance abuse issues are a statewide concern, he said.

Several Michigan counties, including Kent, have successfully launched mental health courts in response to an over-representation of people with mental illnesses in the criminal justice system. The goal is to place select defendants into court-supervised, community-based treatment.

Drug courts and sobriety courts operate with a similar goal: treatment over incarceration, Becker said.

“I think the common theme is we just want to convict people; and we don’t,’’ Becker said. “We want to have community safety and community protection. That can take a variety of forms.’’

Protecting the rights of victims remains a priority for prosecutors, he said. PAAM members are watching legislation to reform the way judges set bail. It would let more people out of jail before they stand trial.

“We believe in taking a look at it, but we also don’t want that pendulum to swing too far to impact victim’s rights,’’ Becker said. “I think in a lot of the conversation we have right now it’s all focused on the defendant and saving money. But we have to look at the safety of the victim.’’

Becker was elected Kent County’s prosecutor in 2016. He has worked in the office for more than two decades.

He serves on the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan legislative committee and represents prosecutors on a statewide mental health task force.

“Chris Becker is a career prosecutor who is well-respected around the state,’’ PAAM President Bill Vailliencourt said. “His experience as Kent County prosecutor will make him a strong addition to PAAM’s board of directors.’’

PAAM is comprised of a 14-member board of directors and the attorney general, who represent Michigan’s 83 county prosecuting attorney offices.

