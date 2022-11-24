Police investigating after 2 women robbed on Monday

Two women had their purses stolen in separate robberies on Monday, according to police.

The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police say a second robbery happened a short time later at a Sam's Club in Kentwood, where another woman had her purse stolen.

Investigators believe the suspects are teen boys using a stolen car. The robberies appear to be random, and the suspects are believed to target older women who are alone.

Police are reminding Michiganders to be aware of their surroundings. Purses should be left at home or hidden in vehicles if possible, and shoppers should only bring what they need to pay at the store.

