Kent Co. deputies investigating 'suspicious' man's that approached a child

SPARTA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident between an 8-year-old girl and a stranger Thursday afternoon near Sparta.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on March 9 when the Sheriff's Office received a call about a 'suspicious' person near 17 Mile Road and Sparta Avenue.

Investigators say the girl was outside of her home on Daisy Lane when someone driving a dark-colored SUV pulled up and asked if she wanted to go with him. She told deputies that is when she ran back inside.

The driver is described as a white man around 30 with short hair, a beard and wears glasses.

Deputies are asking neighbors with doorbell camera or other footage that captured the car to contact them.

The sheriff's office says this is an isolated incident, and they currently have no other witnesses.

If you have information, call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

