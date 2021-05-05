Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Byron Township

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of S. Division in Byron Township.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting Wednesday afternoon injured 2 people.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of S. Division and 60th Street in Byron Township.

Police say the two men knew each other and at least one shot was fired. Both men were taken to the hospital with serious but stable injuries.

The intersection is near two area schools Crossroads Alternative High and Townline Elementary School. Police say the schools were not affected by the incident.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still on scene investigating at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

