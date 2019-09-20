BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for engaging in disorderly and inappropriate conduct with a Tanger Outlet Mall store employee.
The incident happened Thursday.
If you recognize this man or have any information, contact the sheriff's department, comment on their Facebook page or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
