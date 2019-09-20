BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for engaging in disorderly and inappropriate conduct with a Tanger Outlet Mall store employee.

The incident happened Thursday.

If you recognize this man or have any information, contact the sheriff's department, comment on their Facebook page or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office K9 Nala, Dutch, and Jax will receive bu... llet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests are sponsored by Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation and will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Officer Collin Rose EOW 11/23/2016".

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.