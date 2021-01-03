Kent County’s youngest killer to leave youth home; transition to freedom

“I’m confident that you are going to do great,’’ Judge Paul Denenfeld told Jamarion Lawhorn during a review hearing on Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County’s youngest killer will be leaving a juvenile youth facility and moving into a private home, even though he will continue as a ward of the court for up to two more years.

“I’m confident that you are going to do great,’’ Judge Paul Denenfeld told Jamarion Lawhorn during a review hearing on Monday. “I think you have turned into good, responsible, kind human being.’’

Lawhorn has been held at Evart Youth Academy, formerly the Muskegon River Youth Home, since his conviction in the 2014 stabbing death of nine-year-old Connor Verkerke on a playground in Kentwood. Lawhorn was 12 at the time.

Lawhorn turns 19 in a few weeks. Under the course of action approved Monday, he will transition into the home of Paula Creswell and her husband, who became advocates for Lawhorn after he entered the criminal justice system.

“I think your life is going to change dramatically,’’ Denenfeld added. “I wish you the very best in your new placement.’’

Lawhorn will return for another review hearing later this year.

Lawhorn plunged a knife into the back of Connor Verkerke at Pinewood Village mobile home park after Verkerke fell off a slide. Prosecutors contend Lawhorn had been planning to kill someone for more than a year.

