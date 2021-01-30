Kentucky Humane Society works to save dying dog that was abandoned in parking lot

The Humane Society says the discovery of the dog's extremely poor condition has prompted Louisville Metro Animal Services to open an investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a series of Facebook posts from the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS), a dying dog was left in the parking lot of the organization Friday.

The dog was found after a person dropping off donation items discovered it and immediately alerted KHS staff.

Staff rushed the dog, who has been named 'Ethan,' to their veterinary services and began work to try and save his life.

UPDATE: In an update post on Facebook, KHS said Ethan is making great progress after having a setback early Saturday.

The post says that he is still wanting to eat and drink, which is a good sign, and that staff saw his tail wag for the very first time.

Calling it an absolute miracle, KHS noted that Ethan is not out of the woods yet. The veterinarians taking care of him are 'cautiously optimistic.'

Original Story Jan. 30, 2021

WARNING: The details of the dog's condition and photos from KHS are graphic and may be uncomfortable for some readers.

The staff says the dog was so weak he could not lift his head, and was covered in feces and urine.

KHS also says Ethan is the thinnest dog that was still alive the staff has ever seen, weighing just 38 lbs. when dogs his size should weigh around 80 lbs.

Caretakers assume that he may have been locked in a crate without food for weeks based on his condition. The outline of every bone in his body could be seen as a result of dehydrated skin and extreme muscle loss.

Ethan was wrapped in a warm blanket and given IV fluids once inside, as staff tried to save his life. The dog went home with a veterinary technician overnight for heavy monitoring.

He was kept on IV fluids and fed every two hours.

According to the latest post, things have taken a turn for the worse for the dog. Around 3 a.m., Ethan started to display rapid breathing and neurological symptoms like twitching. He was rushed to an emergency hospital and is now in their care where he can hopefully be stabilized.

KHS said they will continue to provide updates on Ethan and ask to keep the dog in your thoughts and prayers as caretakers work to save his life.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) opened an investigation and asks anyone who may have information to contact them at 502-473-PETS.

