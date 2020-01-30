KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police need help identifying a man who broke into a church.

According to a Facebook post from Silent Observer, the man kicked in the door at South Eastern Bible Church off Eastern Avenue SE and 48th Street SE. It happened on Dec. 27, 2019.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and a MacBook Pro.

Silent Observer is offering a cash reward for any tips leading to his arrest.

If you know him, or know where he is, call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.





