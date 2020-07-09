Kentwood gas station robbed overnight

This is a developing story.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Speedway gas station in Kentwood was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has confirmed that the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at the Speedway on Eastern Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, and it is unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone is in custody.

Police are currently on scene and investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

