KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office will be having a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss a missing person, homicide investigation.

At 4 p.m. both departments will be sharing developments in the missing person investigation of David Isner. Police will be sharing more details about Isner's case.

There is a heavy police presence and scene at Pinegate Mobile Village in Grand Rapids, but police have been unable to confirm yet if it is connected to this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

