Prosecutors: Kentwood man accused of shooting, killing 'good friend'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man who served time for an attack that landed him in prison is now accused in the killing of his good friend earlier this month.

The Michigan Department of Corrections released 33-year-old Marquis Thomas, of Kentwood, from prison in September after he served more than 14 years for assault with intent to commit murder and a felony firearms charge.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office now links him with the murder of Michael Wright, who was shot and killed in Alpine Twp. on Dec. 1.

Detectives discovered that the two had been good friends.

Thomas now faces these charges:

Count 1: Homicide - Felony Murder

Count 2: Felon Possession of a Firearm

Count 3: Felony Firearm

Earlier this month, deputies found Wright had suffered a gunshot wound and was found dead inside his vehicle.

Detectives on scene were able to link fingerprints on the Ford Escape that matched Thomas, according to court documents filed in the case.

Probable cause documents did not reveal an obvious motive.

Thomas is being held on a $1 million bond.

