KENTWOOD, Mich. — Rick Lynn Simmons has pleaded guilty to making a threatening call to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker is a democrat from New Jersey who is running for president in 2020.

Simmons, 52, admitted in court that he placed a call in October of 2018 from his home to senator's office. Simmons said he left a voice message filled with profanity and threatened to “put a nine millimeter” into the senator’s face.

A transcript of the voicemail was contained in a federal indictment and filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

"I'm just doin' my guns a blazin' pal. I got a nine millimeter I'll put in your f***** face, you m************," a part of the the message said. The voicemail also uses the n-word and makes reference to the caller's wife.

The case was jointly investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Kentwood Police Department, and the FBI.

