Thief takes jewelry from Kentwood pawn shop getting back on its feet

One person broke into the shop overnight last week and stole jewelry.

The owner of a Kentwood pawn shop says thousands of dollars worth of jewelry were taken from his shop last week. Scott Mansel says this theft from the Kentwood Outlet Secondhand Store was a particular blow because his business was still getting back on its feet due to the pandemic.

Kentwood Police said one person broke a window to get into the shop on Division Avenue S near 44th Street around 3 a.m. on July 2. Police say the suspect was in and out within a minute.

Mansel said the suspect appeared to know exactly where he was going, and headed straight for the jewelry counter, flipped it over and grabbed trays of gold pieces.

"Jewelry's been a real good seller for me since this COVID thing," said Mansel. "I've been out of business, and people have been coming in and spending a lot of money on jewelry. And it's helped me out, to get my business back going again."

He estimates about 200 pieces were stolen.

A detective was assigned to the case on Monday, and Mansel has surveillance video of the suspect. He is also offering a $500 reward if the suspect is caught and convicted.

"The main thing is, I want to get this guy because he's going to do this to somebody else," said Mansel. "We can stop this right now."

The Kentwood police chief said they have not seen any noticeable increase in crime during the pandemic.

Mansel asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 616-531-9174, and ask for Scott.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: