KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating two break-ins at two separate businesses early Morning morning.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, April 13 at Armory Valentine located at 3876 East Paris Ave. SE.

Police said someone smashed the glass of the front door, setting off the alarm. However, it is unclear if anything was stolen. The owner has been notified of the incident and will be out to assess the damage later in the morning.

Police parked out front of Armory Valentine on April 13, 2020.

Armory Valentine's website says the store does not sell firearms but offers customization and other accessories for firearms, knives, car parts and more.

According to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department, around 4:36 a.m., another alarm at SNIPES went off. SNIPES is located at 2941 28th St. SE.

When officers arrived on scene, another broken glass door was located. An unknown amount of clothing was stolen from the store.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

