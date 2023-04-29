1 dead after early morning shooting at Kentwood hotel

The shooting happened around 4:46 a.m. Saturday.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting at Affordable Suites of America Grand Rapids on East Beltline Ave SE in Kentwood.

Kentwood Police say it happened around 4:46 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measure were attempted, but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

One person has been detained in connection to this incident.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604 or Silent Observer at (616) 744-2345.

