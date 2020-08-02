LOS ANGELES — A judge says pop singer Kesha made a false claim that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry when there's no evidence that he did.

Thursday's ruling from a New York City court sends a long-running clash between Kesha and her former mentor toward trial. Kesha's lawyers say they plan to appeal the ruling, which also says she owes the prominent producer over $373,000 in interest on royalties.

Dr. Luke's attorney says the decision brings him closer to getting justice in his defamation and breach-of-contract suit.

Kesha alleges Dr. Luke drugged and raped her in 2005. He denied it and sued her, saying she was smearing him to get out of her contract.

