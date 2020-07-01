Police have revealed disturbing new details in murder of a Michigan man, WILX reports.

***Warning: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.***

According to WILX, missing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was first reported missing on Christmas Day when he didn't return home for a family breakfast.

Police went to the home of 50-year-old Mark Latunski to perform a welfare check on Dec. 28 to see if Bacon was at the home.

WILX reports that police entered the home and found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling.

Latunski reportedly told police that he murdered Bacon by stabbing him in the back, then slitting his throat. He also admitted to using the knife to cut off his testicles and eating them later.

Bacon allegedly went to meet Latunski on Christmas Eve after they connected through a dating app, Grindr.

Social media star and make-up artist Jeffree Star tweeted about Bacon's death over the weekend, expressing his condolences to the family. He also donated $20,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Bacon's funeral expenses.

