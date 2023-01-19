Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons

An Ottawa County Judge pushed back Leticia Gonzales' court date to Feb. 2. She's accused of under the influence

HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children.

Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.

The Ottawa Co. sheriff's office says Gonzales was driving under the influence and had taken two doses of Methadone; one that she was prescribed and another from a friend.

The crash happened on Feb. 17, 2022, claiming the lives of four-year-old Jerome, three-year-old Jeremiah and one-year-old Josiah Gonzales.

Police say Gonzales was driving the car when it veered off the road, hit a curb, rolled and landed in a retention pond.

If convicted, those facing an OWI-causing death charge can face a maximum of 15 years in jail.

