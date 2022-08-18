Kia Sportage vandalized after failed theft attempt at Holland dealership

Authorities say a witness caught someone trying to break in and after yelling at them, caused the suspect to flee. The suspects are still at large.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two suspects were caught in the act of stealing a Kia SUV at a dealership in Holland Thursday morning but were scared off.

The incident occurred at 6:37 a.m. at Elhart Hyundai, a dealership on Chicago Drive.

Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say the witness, who was dropping off a vehicle at the dealership, then yelled at the people breaking into the Kia Sportage. Those efforts to stop them worked as the suspects took off in the vehicle they arrived in.

Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies later found the vehicle westbound on Chicago Drive, but failed to get the suspects to stop as they fled onto US-131. Due to heavy traffic on the highway, police say they decided to no longer continue the pursuit.

A K9 was used back around the area of the dealership to see if any suspects could be caught on foot, but no one was found.

