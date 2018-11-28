GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Twenty-five years after Stephen Launsburry fatally shot a pregnant Kent County Jail clerk, a judge on Wednesday rejected his bid to get out of prison, calling the Nov. 1993 slaying a “horrible crime.’’

“His acts were a cruel, cold, callous and calculated decision; not an impetuosity of youth,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber said in upholding Launsburry’s life term for the murder of Kristy Michelle Couch.

“He shot Miss Couch in the back of the head twice and left her mortally wounded on the cold ground of that November morning,’’ Leiber said. “There is basically no basis on which the court finds that I can, or will, reverse the decision of sentence.’’

Launsburry on Monday admitted to shooting Couch in a Southwest Side railroad yard. Couch died four days after the Nov. 26, 1993 shooting.

Launsburry, who has the word 'heathen' tattooed on his neck, apologized for the murder and told Leiber he wanted to one day be back with his family and hold a job.

“I just want an opportunity to live, to be out there with my family, with my mother,’’ Launsburry told the judge.

Launsburry was 16 when he and a co-defendant flagged Couch down after she left her job as a bonding clerk at the Kent County Jail. They told her they had car trouble.

Couch offered Launsburry and Gregory Wines, who was 17 at the time, a ride. Launsburry pulled out a handgun and directed her to drive to the city’s Southwest Side. After stopping at a railyard, Launsburry ordered her out of the car and onto the ground.

He then shot Couch with a .22-caliber handgun before he and Wines left in her car.

The teens were arrested in Illinois and returned to Michigan to face charges. A Kent County jury in July of 1994 found Launsburry guilty of felony murder; Leiber sentenced him to mandatory life in prison.

Six years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down mandatory life sentences for juveniles. It said life sentences are still an option, but only under the rarest of circumstances.

Launsburry is one of 13 juvenile killers the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says should never get out of prison.

Hearings have now been held in four of the 13 cases. Several more are scheduled for December.

