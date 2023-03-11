Lake Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 40-year-old suspect after shooting

If you see Alton James Corbin, authorities say do not approach him and to immediately call Lake County Central Dispatch at 231-745-2711.

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lake County Friday night, and the suspect is still at large.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 10 when deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a home in Webber Township.

Investigators say Alton James Corbin, a 40-year-old man, shot a man's abdomen with a handgun and went back into a home.

The LCSO say the suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived, and is considered armed and dangerous, as he still has the handgun he stole from the victim.

If you see Corbin, authorities say do not approach him and to immediately call Lake County Central Dispatch at 231-745-2711.

You are also to contact them if you have any other information regarding the incident.

