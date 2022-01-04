GRPD: Be on the lookout for bank robbery suspect

The male suspect ran westbound from the Lake Michigan Credit Union following the robbery. Police said he implied having a weapon during the holdup.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is still at large after a bank robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the robbery happened at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at 2720 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

The male suspect ran westbound from the bank following the robbery. Police said he implied he had a weapon during the holdup.

Call police if you have any information that can help.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

