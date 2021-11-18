Lake Michigan Credit Union held up in Kent County

If you know anything about this bank robbery, you're asked to call detectives.

BYRON, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday morning in Byron Township.

The sheriff's office says they responded to an alarm at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 84th Street SW.

Staff told police the suspect presented a note to the teller and got away with some cash.

A Grand Rapids Police K9 was called in to check the surrounding area, but the suspect remains at large.

Authorities are describing the suspect as a man around 50 years old. He stands about 5'10" tall and has a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a black hat and a surgical mask at the time of the crime.

The suspect was described as having a darker complexion; however, he had a large patch of lighter pigmented skin on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information can call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or call the KCSO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.