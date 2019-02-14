WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are looking for the person who robbed a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The suspect went into the bank on 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. He took some money then ran across 44th Street heading north. No one was hurt and no weapons were seen.

He is described as a man standing between 5'4" and 5'5" tall. He was wearing a black ski mask, yellow ski sunglasses and all black clothing at the time. Witnesses say he had a deep voice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 866-774-2345 or online at silentobserver.com.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.