GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who went to prison for raping an incapacitated woman in 2010 is now accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance during an argument Sunday on the city's Southeast side.

Lamont Cedric Plair, 52, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder for the deadly attack on Tracy Hunter.

The stabbing occurred at a home on Bates Street near Neland Avenue SE. Hunter, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the city’s third homicide of 2020.

Plair, who is listed in court records as being homeless, has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980s.

During Plair's video arraignment, Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub denied bond.

“The court is concerned, based on the nature of the charges, for community safety,’’ Ayoub said. “The court also notes that there is a rather lengthy criminal record here, coupled with the defendant’s mental condition.’’

Although second-degree murder is punishable by a term of years up to life, the penalty is enhanced to a mandatory minimum of 25 years due to Plair’s criminal background.

He was sent to prison for a sexual assault that occurred in May of 2010 on Bates Street near Union Avenue SE. In that case, he raped a physically helpless woman who was asleep, court records show. A Kent County judge sentenced him to between five and 15 years in prison.

He is currently on probation for operating under the influence – third offense, out of Muskegon County. Other convictions include receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting police.

Plair is on social security disability and is dealing with mental illness issues, his court-appointed lawyer said. Plair will be back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 28.

