One dead, two apprehended after police pursuit of a stolen vehicle

MSP says the vehicle fled from a traffic stop

WALKER, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a person is dead after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash.

The crash happened around 4:00a.m. MSP says a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle on Eastbound I-96 near Fruitridge, which then drove off. The vehicle then hit a curb on the exit ramp onto Southbound I-131, resulting in a wreck.

One of the occupants was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people in the vehicle have been apprehended by police.

MSP's Fifth District Investigative Response Team is continuing to investigate the incident. M-DOT reports an active ramp closure is in place.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates as they become available.

