MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - Police are searching for the owner of a vehicle involved in a larceny at Habitat for Humanity.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the larceny occurred in Green Township around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The driver is suspected to be a white male with a beard and possibly a camouflage hat. The vehicle left northbound on Northland Drive.

Anyone with information should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

