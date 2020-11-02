LANSING, Mich. — A lawyer says the case against a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach accused of lying to investigators about sports doctor Larry Nassar is about memory.

Jurors in Ingham County, Michigan, have heard opening statements in the trial of Kathie Klages. She's charged with perjury for what she told investigators about the history of assault complaints against Nassar, a campus doctor.

A prosecutor says Klages denied recalling complaints about Nassar because she wanted to protect herself. Klages is charged with two counts of lying to an officer.

More than 300 victims say Nassar molested them under the guise of treatment.

