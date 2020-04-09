Law enforcement asks for public's help in solving 6 Grand Rapids homicides

If you have any information on these homicides, please contact police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, a couple of law enforcement agencies held a press conference to highlight six Grand Rapids homicides that haven't been solved yet. Silent Observer, Operation Save Our Streets, the Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police asked for the public's help to report what they know about these crimes.

Operation Save Our Streets, which was founded by Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack, works to connect residents with law enforcement to help make communities safer.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Rifenberg discussed these six homicides, saying detectives need more cooperation from residents to solve them:

On March 1, 2019, Cherletta Baaber-Bey, 47, and Keyona Griffin, 25, were murdered on Sheldon Avenue SE. An arrest warrant was issued for Derrell Brown, but he has yet to be taken into custody.

On May 5, Andre Jones, 41, was murdered at 554 Highlight St. SE. Police said they know several witnesses possess information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect.

On June 7, Larry Macintoch, 48, was murdered in the street on Marshall Avenue SE. Police said several people may have witnessed the murder or portions of the killing.

On June 26, Denver Gunn, 48, was killed at 1319 Muskegon Avenue NW. Police are still working to identify a suspect.

On July 19, Jordan Ginns, 24, was killed in a driveway on Turner Avenue NW. Police said several people may have been involved in the planning of the murder and the escape of the suspect.

If you have any information on these homicides, please contact Silent Observer at 774-2345 or you can call the GRPD Detective Unit of the Grand Rapids Police Department at 456-3350.

