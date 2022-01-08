Grand Rapids Police share suspect's getaway vehicle photos in LMCU bank robbery

GRPD shared photos of a 2019 or 2020 white Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 with a stolen plate that they believe was used in the crime.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are hoping you recognize a Jeep that was used as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery earlier this month.

On Aug. 1, a man armed with a gun held up the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive NW.

GRPD shared photos of a 2019 or 2020 white Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 that they believe was used in the crime. The license plate attached to the Jeep is a stolen plate.

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspect, you're asked to call detectives.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 1. Employees reported a suspect armed with a handgun who had taken money and then took off.

There were no injuries.

Police describe the man as a Black male with a medium build, last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a white shirt underneath, khaki cargo pants, black sneakers, a gray beanie hat, black sunglasses and a blue disposable mask.

A witness to the armed robbery told 13 ON YOUR SIDE it was like being in a movie.

"In the movies, you hear, you know, that suspenseful music happens," witness Spencer said. "But in real life, you could hear a pin drop. It's silent except for the gunman yelling, which is eerie and not how you picture it."

There is an investigation underway and the FBI is involved in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

