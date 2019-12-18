GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are looking for two men who pretended to be potential buyers and stole Apple products from a seller.

It happened on Dec. 8. According to the Grand Rapids Police, the victim listed an iPhone XR and an Apple Watch on the LetGo app -- a mobile marketplace where sellers and buyers can connect.

Police say a potential buyer contacted the victim through the app and the two parties agreed to meet at Riverside Park, located at 2001 Monroe Ave. NE around 6 p.m. that day.

When the victim and his father arrived on scene, they were approached by two young men. The victim gave the one of the suspects the phone and watch to examine before the two took off north, into the woods.

Police describe the first suspect (on the left of the photo) as a white man around 18 to 22 years old, around 5’10” and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with the Adidas logo and black boots.

The second suspect (on the right of the photo) is described as a white man around 18 to 22 years old, around 5’10” and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with three white stripes on the left sleeve, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information or tips are encouraged to contact the investigator direct at 616-456-4469 or email to the GRPD at GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us. Anonymous information can also be sent to Silent Observer at 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

