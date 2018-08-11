A Kent County judge upheld a life sentence for a man who was 17 when he raped and murdered a young woman in Grand Rapids.

Marc Osborne is one of 13 juvenile killers the Kent County prosecutor says should never get out of prison.

Osborne beat, strangled and stabbed 18-year-old Jessica Ledford after raping her in a remote section of Highland Park off of College Avenue NE in May of 1999.

A jury convicted him of first-degree murder and he was sentenced in January, 2000 to mandatory life in prison.

He returned to court for resentencing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life terms for juveniles was unconstitutional. A life sentence is still an option, but only in the rarest of cases, justices ruled.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock determined this case was one of them. Rather than resentencing Osborne to a term of years, Trusock said he would not disturb the life sentence handed nearly 19 years ago.

Osborne, who is now 37, is being held at a state prison in Ionia.

