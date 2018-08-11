A Kent County judge upheld a life sentence for a man who was 17 when he raped and murdered a young woman in Grand Rapids.

Marc Osborne is one of 13 juvenile killers the Kent County prosecutor says should never get out of prison.

Osborne beat, strangled and stabbed 18-year-old Jessica Ledford after raping her in a remote section of Highland Park off of College Avenue Northeast. It happened in May of 1999.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 Judge Mark Trusock ruled that Osborne should serve a life sentence rather than a term of years. The hearing follows a Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders is unconstitutional.

A life sentence can still be imposed, but only in the rarest of circumstances. Osborne, who is now 37, is housed at a state prison in Ionia.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM