MUSKEGON, Mich. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa begins with opening statements and witness testimony Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Family and friends have been waiting for this moment for more than five years. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

Willis, 48, is charged with open murder and kidnapping in the case.

Honorable William C. Marietti has made the decision to allow cameras in the court room. Once he is seated, a live feed will be provided in the video above.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is expected to call more than 30 witnesses. The trial should last all of this week and stretch into part of next week, too.

LIVE BLOG

9:35 a.m.

Jeffrey Willis enters the courtroom and is seated with defense attorney Fred Johnson. Judge Marietti enters, then jury. The jury is sworn in and the judge explains the procedure of the trial.

9:15 a.m.

Family and friends begin to arrive in Judge Marietti's court room. In addition to Heeringa's family, Rebekah Bletsh's family is also here offering support. Willis was sentenced to life in prison for Bletsch's murder back in December.

