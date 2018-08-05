MUSKEGON, Mich. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa begins with opening statements and witness testimony Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Family and friends have been waiting for this moment for more than five years. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

Jessica Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013. She was working the closing shift at a Norton Shores gas station.

Willis, 48, is charged with open murder and kidnapping in the case.

Honorable William C. Marietti has made the decision to allow cameras in the court room. Once he is seated, a live feed will be provided in the video above.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is expected to call more than 30 witnesses. The trial should last all of this week and stretch into part of next week, too.

LIVE BLOG

11:28 a.m.

Prosecutor Hilson calls first witness to the stand, the teenager who allegedly escaped Willis' van the morning of April 16, 2016. The witness will not be named by 13 On Your Side, only referred to as "she."

She admits to using marijuana and alcohol the night of April 15, describes what she was wearing. Says her finger nails were purple and white. She says she was at the party all night, for several hours. She asked to go home with a friend but they no longer had access to transportation. That's when she started walking toward home. Says she was not familiar with the area but knew a friend lived close by. She left the party alone when the sun was coming up. Admits to being drunk and high at the party, but says she was sober by the time she started to walk home.

11:20 a.m.

After a brief recess, Judge Marietti and the jury return to the courtroom. Defense attorney Fred Johnson begins opening statement.

Johnson begins by saying he will not take as much time as Hilson. Says he thinks when this case is over, the jurors won't know any more about Heeringa's disappearance than they do right now.

Johnson tells jurors they will hear from Jessica directly, in the form of a journal she kept. He also references drug use and infidelity by Jessica.

Says jurors will hear days of testimony about Bletsch, attempted kidnapping victim -- but what you won't hear is that anyone every saw Willis alone with Heeringa.

"I believe you will have information that will paint [Willis] as an ugly person, but you will not have evidence that he kidnapped or killed Jessica Heeringa."

10 MINUTE BREAK

11 a.m.

Hilson wraps up his opening statement. "Even without a body in this case, the evidence will show that Jessica died at the hands of [Jeffrey Willis]," said Hilson.

10:30 a.m.

Prosecutor Hilson continues to go through all the witnesses he intends to call to testify, giving a brief summary of what each will discuss -- including Jessica Heeringa's then-fiance and the father of her child, multiple detectives and sergeants, Willis' coworkers and now ex-wife and patrons of the gas station Jessica was abducted from.

10:15 a.m.

Hilson continues going through his witness list. He talks about how a detective discovered two security cameras at a nearby blueberry farm. The same van the teenage girl described can be seen passing through around the time of the attempted kidnapping. Officials were able to narrow down their search of the van to 31 vehicles in the area. One of those vans belonged to the defendant, Jeffrey Willis. After that, the girl was given a photo lineup of the van owners. The girl picked out the defendants' photo as the suspected kidnapper.

After Willis' arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home, shed and vehicle. There, detectives found evidence that will be presented throughout the trial -- including a cassette, women's underwear and a printed off list of known serial killers. In his van, detectives found what Hilson described as a, "mini-rape kit."

Prosecutor Hilson explains in great detail the connection between the handgun found on Willis' property to the attempted kidnapping and Bletsch murder.

10 a.m.

Hilson begins opening statement by talking about the commitment the jury has made to follow the instructions the judge provided. He asks the jury to keep an open mind throughout the course of the case. Hilson describes the opening statement as a roadmap for the case.

Hilson goes "back in time" to April 26, 2013, and revisits the last time Heeringa was seen. The case went unsolved for approximately three years. Then, one event changed everything.

The April 16, 2016, attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl was that event. Hilson explains what happened that morning in detail to the jury -- an explanation that will come from the unnamed girl when she takes the witness stand. In addition, the jury will hear the 9-1-1 call made from the neighbor's house that the girl ran to after escaping the suspect's van. Both the neighbor and the girl talked to the dispatcher.

9:35 a.m.

Jeffrey Willis enters the courtroom and is seated with defense attorney Fred Johnson. Judge Marietti enters, then jury. The jury is sworn in and the judge explains the procedure of the trial and gives instructions. "You decide the facts," Judge Marietti said, in part.

9:15 a.m.

Family and friends begin to arrive in Judge Marietti's court room. In addition to Heeringa's family, Rebekah Bletsh's family is also here offering support. Willis was sentenced to life in prison for Bletsch's murder back in December.

