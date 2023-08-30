'Clean up their act' | Local cleaning business looks to find their stolen items after burglary

At Home Cleaning Co. caught three men stealing from their business on camera. They now want the community's help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Home Cleaning Company moved into their current space in July. On August 24th, they arrived to find the door open. Owner Andrea Smith Fein never thought they would be targets of a burglary.

"I always said 'what are they going to do? Steal our vacuums?' And then they did," said Fein as she added that the men stole $5,200 worth of items, including electronics, gift cards used for employee bonuses and cleaning supplies.

They caught three men entering and going through their business on camera. Fein reiterated that the items the thieves stole will be of no use to them.

"We have an iMac mini a 27 inch iMac that are both locked, so, as soon as they're turned on, they'll connect to internet and warn us, or give us a GPS location. The thieves also made away with six of our vacuums and caddies that we used to clean, and I'm just hoping that they use the supplies they stole to clean up their act."

Fein says that they posted the video online in hopes that the Grand Rapids community could help find the items, and those responsible.

"This isn't how I thought it would go. Maybe I just watched too much Law and Order, but I thought for sure that somebody would come out from the law enforcement, from GRPD, show some interest in our little business that was robbed and help us maybe recover some of our stuff, or at least get some sort of justice, or feel some semblance of it," Fein said.

A police report has been filed, as Fein says she has been in regular contact with GRPD, but hopes that help from the community will also bring results.

Although, in the midst of an unfortunate situation, Fein can't help but point out some humor.

"I think it's a bit funny that the first thing the original burglar did, was go into a refrigerator and take a bottle of water. Apparently, thieving is hard work and he needed to be hydrated."

