Lowell police sergeant under investigation for trespassing on high school property, careless driving

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Lowell Police Department sergeant is charged with trespassing on high school property.

Scot Vansolkema, 43, of Grand Rapids, has been with the department for nearly 20 years.

A source tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE Vansolkema was trespassing because he was looking for "Antifa signs" while at Forest Hills Central High School in Ada Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the school gave Vansolkema a trespass warning when this incident happened some time in the summer.

Then months later, on Dec. 14, deputies say he entered school property again and allegedly drove his vehicle up onto the sidewalk of the school to bypass traffic waiting in line at the end of the school day.

He received a civil infraction for careless driving.

The trespass charge is a misdemeanor, and he'll be arraigned in mid-March.

A spokesperson for the City of Lowell says the city is aware of the charges and the city has begun an internal investigation.

